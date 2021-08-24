Without Ibrahimovic, Milan debuts with victory over Sampdoria with a goal by Brahim Diaz

Current runner-up, the Milan debuted in the new season of Serie A of Italian Championship with a 1-0 victory over the Sampdoria at Luigi Ferraris stadium this Monday.

The Rossoneri’s winning goal was scored by Brahim Diaz, 9 minutes into the first half.

Sampdoria created good chances and gave Milan work, especially in the first half, where they hit the crossbar of their rivals.

However, Milan was more effective and knew how to hold their defense in the final part of the match.

Milan still don’t have Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The nearly 40-year-old Swede is still recovering from a knee injury and is expected to return only next month.

Championship status

With the result, Milan opens their Serie A campaign with three points and already climbs to the top of the table.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, runs out of points after the first round.

The guy: Brahim Diaz

The Spanish midfielder was the highlight of the Milan team in the match and converted it into the best chance created, enough to give the visitors victory in the opening round.

With his loan from Real Madrid renewed for two more seasons and his shirt 10 on his back, Diaz promises to be one of Milan’s top names this season.

upcoming games

Milan will play again on Sunday, again for the Italian Serie A, at the San Siro, against Cagliari, at 15:45 (Brasilia).

Sampdoria travels to face Sassuolo on the same day for the Italian.

goals: Brahim Diaz

SAMPDORIA: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley and Augello (Murru); Thorsby, Ekdal (Adrien), Damsgaard and Candreva; Gabbiadini (Verre) and Quagliarella. Technician: Roberto D’Aversa

MILAN: Mainna; Calabria (Romagnoli), Kjaer, Tomori and Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali, Saelemaekers (Florenzi), Brahim Diaz (Bennacer) and Rafael Leão (Rebic); Giroud. Technician: Stefano Pioli