Worlds 2021: Event to be transferred from China to Europe according to website

O Worlds 2021 is the most anticipated event of the year in the League of Legends competition. The World Cup is scheduled to take place in China for the second year in a row, but may have its headquarters changed to the Europe last minute.

Worlds 2021 in Europe

Continue after advertising

The information was provided by the Upcomer website, which stated that the change is due to the difficulty in ensuring the trip of the entire tournament production team to the country. Although it has not yet been confirmed by Riot, the decision to change is recent, as according to the website, on Friday (20) LCS teams competing for a place in the World Cup were still trying to secure their visas for China.

If the information is fulfilled, it will be the third time that the Worlds will have Europe as a stage. The last time was in 2019, when Funplus Phoenix was the champion after winning the G2 in the grand final.

Worlds set to take place in China

So far Worlds 2021 is scheduled to take place in China for the second year in a row. In 2020, the competition was held in the country, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the region cannot carry out the plans to have a tournament with stages in different cities, plans that would be carried out in 2021.

So far Riot hasn’t commented on the rumor yet, but it’s likely that if the LoL World Cup does go to Europe, LEC’s studios should be the stage for some of the stages.

So far the tournament has no start date, but the final is scheduled to take place on November 6th. See the list of classified teams for the Worlds 2021 until now.

Source: Upcomer