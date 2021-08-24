Xbox Stream at Gamescom 2021: Check schedule, how to watch and possible games | Games

THE Microsoft promises Xbox brand news for this Tuesday (24th), from 2 pm (GMT), during the Gamescom 2021. According to the company, the broadcast will be 90 minutes long and will feature updates on some of the games already revealed for Xbox in recent months. Among them, news about Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Dying Light 2 are expected, as well as upcoming releases from Xbox Game Pass. The event, which usually takes place in Germany and this year is held virtually, is considered one of the most traditional in the gaming world and a stage for announcements by some of the main developers in the industry.