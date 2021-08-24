Xbox Stream at Gamescom 2021: Check schedule, how to watch and possible games | Games

THE Microsoft promises Xbox brand news for this Tuesday (24th), from 2 pm (GMT), during the Gamescom 2021. According to the company, the broadcast will be 90 minutes long and will feature updates on some of the games already revealed for Xbox in recent months. Among them, news about Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Dying Light 2 are expected, as well as upcoming releases from Xbox Game Pass. The event, which usually takes place in Germany and this year is held virtually, is considered one of the most traditional in the gaming world and a stage for announcements by some of the main developers in the industry.
Halo Infinite may have release date revealed during Gamescom 2021 — Photo: Playback/Xbox
It will be possible to watch the live stream through the official Xbox channels on different networks, including Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/xbox), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/xbox), Facebook and Twitter. Microsoft recommends watching directly from YouTube as it supports 4K/60fps resolution. The content will also be available with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese.
According to Aaron Greenberg of the Xbox marketing team, the broadcast will have “no new revelations or big surprises.” While there aren’t many hints of what will be shown at the event, Microsoft has several games in production that can be scheduled. Among them, it is worth mentioning Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite and Age of Empires IV.
Microsoft to release updates to previously announced games during Gamescom 2021 — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft
although the Bethesda now owned by Microsoft, it is unclear whether it will be attending the Xbox conference. The Elder Scrolls developer intends to carry out a series of broadcasts starting this Thursday (26), but its content remains a mystery. Remember that the company announced Redfall, from the creators of Dishonored, and revealed the release date for starfield during E3 2021.
With information from Xbox Wire, VGC
