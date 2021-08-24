Xiaomi confirms it will abandon Mi brand in future cell phones

Amid numerous rebrandings, Xiaomi managed to establish different lines and their weighty sub-brands, such as the intermediate Redmi and the affordable POCO. Those looking for the best that the Chinese giant has to offer depend on the Mi line, which encompasses the main family to which the recent Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra are part, as well as the experimental Mi Mix, such as the folding Mi Mix Fold and the Mi Mix 4, first with camera under the company’s screen.

In rapid growth, and completing 10 years of life in 2021, the manufacturer now appears to be ready to take another important step and turn over again the entire organization of its products by abandoning the Mi brand, which will no longer be used in the next releases of the company.

Xiaomi no longer uses the Mi brand on cell phones

According to the portal XDA Developers, a Xiaomi representative confirmed to the website that the company intends to stop using the Mi brand to identify the manufacturer’s premium phones. Mi Mix 4 (or just Mix 4) would have been the first to leave the old nomenclature aside, with the next releases following the same trend.

Remember that in China, Xiaomi never used the Mi in its family of high-performance smartphones — the treatment was unique to the global market. This is one of the reasons why it was not possible to be sure of the situation during the launch of Mix 4, which until then is only available in the Chinese market.

Xiaomi Mix 4 was the first to abandon the use of the “Mi” brand in the name (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

A reason for the decision was not revealed, but the XDA Developers theorizes that the change may be linked precisely to Xiaomi’s growth around the world — the company has recently surpassed its biggest rivals and now occupies the top of the global sales ranking. It is possible that, given this, the company has decided to unify the strategy of naming the handsets for China and the rest of the world.

The giant may also be taking advantage of its first decade of life to redesign some of the concepts it has followed since the beginning, a point supported by the unexpected entry into the market for electric cars, for example.

Mi 1 opened the family in 2011

How do you remember the XDA Developers, the Mi brand was established even before cell phones, with the arrival of MIUI. Android’s custom ROM was considered one of the most attractive, enabling robust functions to Google’s system, which was quite limited at the time. The phones debuted in 2011 with the Mi 1, equipped with powerful hardware, which included Snapdragon S3 chipset, 1 GB of RAM and an 840 x 480 pixel LCD screen.

Still, the family only gained worldwide attention with the arrival of the Xiaomi Mi 3, in 2013. Equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 800, the device drew attention for its advanced performance, combined with 2 GB of RAM, Full HD screen and 3,050 mAh battery with 18W fast charge. You can check the complete timeline of Xiaomi’s leading smartphone family in our full article.

