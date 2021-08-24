Xiaomi feels the chipset crisis and starts ending production of the Redmi Note 10

It seems that Xiaomi has finally started to feel the impacts of the crisis in the supply of chips that affects the world in various sectors, such as cell phones and electronic products, for example. The maker, which has recently taken the lead among the world’s biggest smartphone makers, has already started to phase out the Redmi Note 10 less than six months after its launch.

The information was shared by an official of the company in Indonesia — in an Instagram post, the brand communicates the end of local smartphone productions and encourages fans to buy some other model in the line, such as the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 10 5G.

In the publication, the brand also comments that all units of the cell phone produced in Indonesia have already been sold, which indicates that, from now on, it will be difficult to find the smartphone in the country — only the stocks of retailers will be able to save those who still want the phone , and will likely have inflated prices.

Xiaomi did not reveal in the publication that the motivation for the termination of production of the Redmi Note 10 was the difficulty in supplying chipsets, but a report by CNBC International in Indonesia indicated that this was, in fact, the reason for shutting down the manufacture of the middleman, which is one of the most sought after by the brand due to its cost-effectiveness.

The Redmi Note 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 678 platform and has options ranging up to 6GB of RAM memory with 128GB of internal storage. The device also stands out for its Super AMOLED screen, stereo speakers and set of four rear cameras — with a setting of 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP — and a 13 MP front lens.

(Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

For now, production of the phone has only been completed in Indonesia and there is no information on the brand’s strategy in other regions. However, it won’t be surprising if Xiaomi divisions in other countries also announce the end of smartphone manufacturing, starting the transition to the Redmi Note 11 line that should be introduced in the coming months. For now it is still possible to find the Redmi Note 10 in Brazil, and of course those interested can count on the great price of Magalu.

Source: Connected World