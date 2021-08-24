Xiaomi will no longer use the ‘Mi’ brand in the next generations, rumor reveals

Xiaomi has been growing year after year and increasing its market share, even surpassing established brands such as Samsung and Apple, thus becoming the best-selling smartphone brand in Europe, selling around 12.7 million units, holding about 25% of the market. The brand has several subsidiary brands that serve to target the various smartphones launched by the Chinese giant, including the Redmi, POCO and Mi lines, which feature the company’s main high-end models, such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, for example.





The Mi line is quite popular in the smartphone market, having gained recognition around the world for bringing devices with premium quality and a good cost-benefit ratio, something that has become one of Xiaomi’s main features in several countries, including Brazil. The sudden growth made the company adapt to international trade, meeting the demand of the public and investing in innovations, such as the Mi Mix 4, a cell phone announced this year by the brand and which is equipped with interesting technologies, such as the front camera under the screen, for example. In china this device was presented only as ‘Mix 4’, without the ‘Mi’, something that should become standard in future generations, but there aren’t many details about the transition yet.

According to the portal XDA Developers, the Chinese manufacturer confirmed that it is starting to remove the ‘Mi’ name from its main devices marketed in China, an attitude that aims to make customers associate the products with the company name instead of the abbreviation. For now we don’t know if the company will expand this action to devices marketed outside of Asia, however it would not be a surprise if the brand actually started to remove the nomenclature ‘Mi’ for ‘Xiaomi’ in its various electronics, which was the brand. only used in western releases.

