XP Virtually Opens New Headquarters for Expert XP

SAO PAULO – XP announced that it will open its new headquarters, under construction in the interior of São Paulo, digitally to receive the Expert XP lectures, which begin this week.

According to XP, this year’s edition will bet on the use of technology and allow an immersive experience for the participants, who will be able to circulate in a virtual city, with six buildings that will receive the lectures, with one of them representing the “Villa XP”.

“On entering the building that represents Villa XP, the participant is impacted by a video that gives details of how our new headquarters will be and, then, has the chance to follow the lectures as if they were inside. For this, we built a studio with chroma keys that will project images of the future headquarters and that will give that feeling to the participants”, explains Pethra Ferraz, marketing director of XP Inc, in a note.

Chroma key is an editing technique in which the video scene is replaced with an image by overriding a standard color such as green or blue.

Starting this Tuesday (24), Expert XP will take place online and free of charge until the 26th of August. Confirmed attendees include Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state and former US senator, Michael Bloomberg, businessman and former mayor of New York, Randi Zuckerberg, CEO of Zuckerberg Media and sister of Facebook co-founder, and the renowned Brazilian soccer player Marta Silva.

Top investment fund managers will also participate in the event, such as Howard Marks (Oaktree), Larry Fink (BlackRock), Luis Stuhlberger (Green Asset) and Mohamed El-Erian (Allianz), as well as Manny Roman, CEO of PIMCO.

Scheduled to open in 2022, “Villa XP” is being built in São Roque (SP) and was planned, according to XP, to be an “inspiring, self-sustainable, integrated place with nature, and which will be the meeting point professionals for integration activities, training and to receive clients”.

To check the Expert 2021 schedule, as well as follow the lectures, simply register on the event’s website.

