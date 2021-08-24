‘You Miserable’ · TV News

Bila (Allana Lopes / Patrícia França) will freak out when he sees Rúben (Felipe Cunha) turn the tables on Genesis. After offering the boy sexual services and not keeping her promise, she will rebel when she is scorned by Lia’s son (Michelle Batista/Ingra Lyberato). “You bastard,” the maid will yell as she tries to slap him in the Bible soap opera on Record.

The servant has always been in love with Jacó/Israel (Miguel Coelho/Petrônio Gontijo), who only lay down on her bed at the behest of Raquel (Thaís Melchior/Giselle Tigre). Tired of so many humiliations and willing to do anything to get revenge, she started to surround her firstborn and even propose to take her virginity secretly.

In front of the camp, however, the character of Allana Lopes always played the role of a saint and resisted all the onslaughts of Dina’s brother (Giovanna Coimbra).

Reuben, with hormones at the surface, will even grab Bila among the clothes on the clothesline in the scenes that will be shown next Wednesday (25) . “What are you doing? I told you to stop it,” she will complain. “The problem is that your mouth says one thing, but everything else in you screams for another”, the young man will add.

Naughty, he’ll say a few words in your ear and melt you like butter. “Are you going to say that you don’t want to either? That you can’t imagine what it would be like to be in my arms and be loved? Says you don’t want my kisses. Tell me you don’t want to and I’ll leave”, the handsome man will fire.

BLAD MENEGHEL/RECORD

Reuben (Felipe Cunha) in Genesis

fire in the playground

Loose as rice, Bila will agree to surrender to the shepherd. “Well, there won’t be. Maybe now you don’t feel a little bit of what you put me through all those years?”, will surprise Reuben.

The blood will rise to the head of Zilpah’s sister (Lina Mello/Karina Barum), who will rush at him in anger and try to slap him. “You bastard. Did you enjoy hearing me confess that? Was it good? Enjoy it because it won’t happen again,” she’ll scream.

“Yes, I liked it”, will add Reuben, who will finally kiss her and then reject her once more. “I can’t do that anymore. You’re not mine,” the stallion will conclude in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the sixth –Jacó. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

