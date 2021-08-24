Youngest son of Leandro, of the duo with Leonardo, celebrates the birth of the first heir

– Continues after the announcement –



What happiness! Leandrinho Costa, youngest son of the singer Leandro, Leonardo’s brother who died of cancer in 1998, is already a father. The first child of the heir of the sertanejo was born last weekend in Goiânia and was named Antônio. The owl dad published photos on social networks celebrating the boy’s birth, the result of his relationship with Angelica Lins.

Antônio is Leandro’s fourth grandson, who died when Leandrinho was still very young. The young man did not follow in the footsteps of his father and uncle and studies Civil Engineering. Even so, he keeps the artist’s presence alive with the memories he keeps in his room, in Goiânia, such as the country’s guitars, the duo’s platinum and diamond records (with his brother Leonardo) and photos.

Raka Minelli and Daniel Gaspary’s son is born

– Continues after the announcement –

Leandrinho and sister Lyandra are children of Andréa Mota, the singer’s widow. Four years after Leandro’s death, the former model married Fernando Alves, who helped her raise her children. From the current marriage, she had two more boys.

– Continues after the announcement –



Leonardo moves when lamenting Leandro’s death on Instagram: “I didn’t learn to say goodbye”

Leandro is still the father of Thiago Costa, the eldest, from the singer’s first marriage to Célia Gonçalves, and of Leandro Borges, who never met his father and is the result of a quick involvement the countryman had with Sebastiana, who worked as employee of the family, in the early 1990s. Leandro Borges is now the father of three of the singer’s granddaughters.