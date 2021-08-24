‘Your cynicism makes me hateful’ · TV News

Antônia (Vanessa Giácomo) will insist on interrogating Júlio (Thiago Martins) after he turns himself in to the police in Pega Pega. Angry at having been deceived, the inspector will turn into a jaguar when settling accounts with the waiter. “Your cynicism is making me hateful,” the brunette will fire in the seven o’clock soap opera.

In Claudia Souto’s serial, Prazeres’ nephew (Cristina Pereira) will get tired of living with the guilt of the Carioca Palace robbery and will confess to being responsible for the crime. Nelito’s sister (Rodrigo Fagundes) will suffer and cry when she learns that her lover is one of the hotel’s thieves.

In the scenes planned to go aired on the next day 30 , Antonia will decide to satisfy the waiter. “How long did you think you were going to be able to deceive me?”, will pressure Domênico’s partner (Marcos Veras). “That was never my intention,” the boy will claim.

“No? So let’s start from the beginning. Why did you rob the hotel?”, she will question, crying. “Because I needed the money. You know, I was going to be evicted with my aunts. I went to the streets with the two of them”, explained Júlio.

“Then you get involved in a US$ 40 million robbery. This is an expensive rent”, the agent will laugh. “Don’t be ironic, it doesn’t suit you”, the prisoner will retort. “It doesn’t suit me is the clown’s nose, a sign written ‘sucker’ on my forehead,” the policewoman will shoot, furious.

“I didn’t do anything thought. Things happened without my planning”, will continue Elza’s nephew (Nicette Bruno). “You were passing by, the safe was open, there was a suitcase full of soup… Enough! Your cynicism is making me hateful”, the inspector will complain.

“That’s not what I said. The robbery was planned, yes. But not with you. I tried to stay away from you, I tried not to cheat on you, but I fell in love. , I was just with me to investigate myself”, will release the young man, suspicious.

Julio will argue with Antonia in jail

washing dirty clothes

The subordinate of Chief Siqueira (Marcello Escorel) will revolt with the accusation: “What? Repeat if you’re brave.” “You were suspicious and pretended this love to investigate me”, will speculate Agnaldo’s colleague (João Baldasserini). He will even say that his girlfriend slept at his house just to take evidence.

“That, reverses the game. You are much worse than I imagined”, will affirm the character of Vanessa Giácomo. “In the last few days, it was becoming clear that the waiter I was looking for was you. I didn’t want to believe that you were capable of lying to your aunts, to me, to everyone in the hotel”, the girl will continue.

“I was suffering, I tried to return the bag to Dr. Pedrinho [Marcos Caruso] twice,” Julio will allege. He will say that he was responsible for sending the chocolate pie with the key to a cabinet inside and for trying to put the suitcase with the dollars in the exhibition.

Antonia will say that the fact that he tried to return the money does not lessen the guilt for what he did. “I buried the suitcase to pretend to myself that the robbery hadn’t happened, but it didn’t. I tried, but the guilt remains with me”, the ex-hotel employee will vent.

“You couldn’t stand the pressure and surrendered,” the police officer replied. “No, I gave myself up because I couldn’t stand lying to the woman I loved anymore. What an idiot. You were just with me thinking about your career. Congratulations, you managed to unravel the carioca Palace robbery”, will joke Júlio.

“I don’t care what you think, I don’t care. I don’t believe in your love either. You’ve committed a crime and you’re going to pay for it,” said the inspector, who left the room in tears.

Pega Pega (2017) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the final stretch of Salve-se Quem Poder. Como Mais Vida, Melhor, the next unpublished soap opera in the 7pm range, was postponed because it is being recorded with security protocols that slow down the execution process.

