10 tech news to get you started for the day (25/08)

Good Morning! We separate the main news from the world of Science and Technology so you can know everything that happened last Tuesday (24). To check each news in full, just click on the links below.

1. Fuel increase “expels” drivers from Uber and 99. Since the beginning of 2020, 25% of drivers per application in the city of São Paulo have given up the profession, while in Minas Gerais half have already left work.

2. Spider-Man: No Return Home wins trailer with Dr. Octopus. In addition to Alfred Molina reprising his role as villain, the new Spider-Man movie will also feature the Green Goblin; check out the trailer.

3. xCloud: New generation comes to Xbox One. Now you can play Xbox Series X/S games straight from your Xbox one via the cloud!

4. Ten years ago, Steve Jobs left the position of CEO of Apple. Co-founder was away due to health problems and died two months later.

5. New glass harder than diamond is introduced by scientists. Invention could revolutionize the production of bulletproof vests and even the development of solar panels.

6. Realme 8 5G is the new cheapest 5G device in Brazil. The Realme 8 5G started to be sold in Brazil as the cheapest 5G cell phone on the market; the device has the official price of R$2,299, but will be sold promotionally for R$1,699.

7. Renner’s website and app are back up and running after cyber attack. Besides Renner, Camicado’s services are also normal, but Procon-SP is still waiting for explanations about the event.

8. Realme Fan Fest gives discounts on cell phones, watches and headphones. In Brazil, interested customers must access the Lojas Americanas website between today (24) and Saturday (28) to check out all the offers.

9. Charlie Watts: Rolling Stones drummer dies at age 80. He was in a London hospital, but the cause of death was not revealed.

10. Serbian hermit leaves isolation for 15 years to get a vaccine. ‘The virus doesn’t choose. He will arrive here in my cave too,’ said Panta Petrovic, giving us a great antivaccination lesson.