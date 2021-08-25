101 year old learned to drive a Ford T and take a ride in the Mustang Mach-E

Harold Baggott is a very loyal Ford customer: at the age of 101, the man has owned no less than 20 Ford cars. And that’s just for his own use, because if the count involves the vehicles of his family’s company, another 140 units must be added to the total sum. In a sort of acknowledgment of the man’s passion for products, the manufacturer invited him to ride the Mustang Mach-E.

SEE TOO:

For those who don’t know, this model is the brand’s biggest news today. It is an SUV with all-electric propulsion, which, according to the manufacturer, offers performance similar to that of traditional Mustang versions.

The curious thing is that Baggott practically experienced the evolution of the automobile in the last century. The first car the elderly man drove was a Ford Model T: at the time, he was only 10 years old and used the vehicle to transport milk within the family’s farm. Now, at the other end of the evolution, the Mustang Mach-E is the manufacturer’s most technological model.

Senior enjoyed driving the Mustang Mach-E

Anyone who thinks that the elderly disapproved of the experience of driving an electric car is wrong. Baggott was startled by the silence of the Mustang Mach-E, ; however, he declared that the future will bring the electrification of automobiles and also stated that he is interested in this topic.

“It was exciting to be behind the wheel of what I hope to see my great-grandchildren will be driving,” Baggott said during the event. It is noteworthy that the man’s two great-grandchildren, Felix and Charlie, were also on board during the Test drive.