14″ and 16″ MacBooks Pro will perform the same – MacMagazine

According to leaker Dylan (@dylandkt), it is hoped that both the future 14-inch MacBook Pro how much of 16 inches are equipped with the chip “M1X”, which can determine that both machines will be equal in terms of performance.

Generally, Apple customers are familiar with the company’s trend to include faster processors and a GPU dedicated on the larger model of the MacBook Pro, giving it a performance advantage over the smaller version.

Because of basically equal performance, the only real difference between models is likely to be physical size, although this can come at a cost to consumers. In this sense, the leaker warns of “a notable increase in the price of the 14-inch over the 13-inch.”

It’s comforting to note that both MacBook Pro’s that are coming this fall will have the same chip and the same performance. It’s definitely a win for those who like to opt for the smaller size but expect a notable increase in price for the 14 inch over the 13 inch. — Dylan (@dylandkt) August 24, 2021 It’s reassuring to note that the two MacBook Pros coming this fall will have the same chip and the same performance. It’s definitely a win for anyone who likes to go for the smaller size, but expect a notable increase in price on the 14-inch over the 13-inch.

There are rumors that the “M1X” chip will be updated with a CPU 12-core and a 16-core GPU — thus offering a significant performance boost over the M1.

It’s worth noting that speculation revolves around a new design in upcoming MBPs, as well as more port options and the MagSafe charger return.

via 9to5Mac