2020 Paralympics: See Brazil’s main medal chances | paralympics

If Brazil is not yet an Olympic power, in the Paralympics the scenario is different. The delegation was among the top 10 of the medals table in the last three editions of the event and is fully capable of repeating the feat in Tokyo, in the event that starts on Tuesday, August 24th. The ge brings what are the main hopes for the podium in the country.

Petrúcio Ferreira is the record holder for the 100m class T47

In the last World Championship of the modality, in 2019, Brazil took second place in the medals table, which makes the country dream of many medals in Tokyo. Top podium favorites are Petrucio Ferreira, in the 100m and 400m of the T47 class, Beth Gomes, in the F52/F53 category at the disc release, and Rayane Soares, in the 100m and 400m of the T13 class.

In addition to the trio, the country comes with world champions such as Julio Cesar Agripino, in the 1500m of class T11, Thiago Paulino, from the F57 shot put, Daniel Martins, from the 400m dash on T20, Claudiney Baptist and Cicero Valdiran of the F56/57 javelin, Jerusa Jeber, from 100m from T11, Alessandro Rodrigo, from the F11 disc release, Thalita Simplicio of the 400m dash on T11, João Victor Teixeira, release of the F37 disc and Lucas Prado in the 100m shallow T11.

In the last edition of the Paralympics, athletics won eight golds, 14 silvers and 11 bronzes, totaling 33 medals. The expectation is that the country will achieve a result superior to that, and the chances are good.

Carolina Santiago is favorite in swimming

National swimming has a very long history of medals and, for Tokyo, despite some questionable changes in the functional classification criteria of several athletes, the country should really stand out.

Carol Santiago, world champion in the 50m and 100m freestyle in the S12 category, Wendell Bellarmine, gold at the Worlds in the 50m freestyle at S11, and Gabriel Bandeira, athlete who achieved excellent results on the World Tour this year in the S14 class, are the main hopes of the country.

Names like Edenia Garcia(S3), Joana Neves(S5), Philippe Rodrigues(S10) and Cecilia Araujo(S8) also arrive with great possibilities. The competition marks the farewell of Daniel Dias who, hampered by some changes in the functional classification of some athletes, even has a podium chance, but should not collect medals as he did in recent editions.

In the last edition of the Paralympics, swimming won four golds, seven silvers and eight bronzes, in a total of 19 podiums. Overcoming all four titles is quite possible, but passing 19 medals, especially after all the rules changes, is a pretty tricky goal to beat.

Alana Maldonado is hope in judo

Judo is a traditional source of medals for Brazil, in the last edition, for example, there were four silvers. In Tokyo, the country will compete with eight athletes.

The main hope is Alana Maldonado, world champion in 2018 in the 70kg category and vice-champion at Rio 2016. Antonio Tenório, at age 50, participates in his seventh Paralympics in search of the seventh medal, but is still recovering from serious problems as a result of Covid-19. There are still good chances with Lucia Teixeira, who took the podium in the last two Paralympics in the under-57kg category.

soccer team out of 5 is favorite

The Brazilian 5-a-side soccer team seeks the fifth consecutive gold medal in the history of the Paralympics. Undefeated champion in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016, the team tries the penta and has, as highlights, Ricardinho and Jeffinho. In the 2018 World Cup, the team was champion after beating Argentina in the final 2-0.

Evelyn Oliveira is a bocce athlete

The third sport that brought the most gold medals to Brazil in the history of the Paralympics, bocce arrives again with good podium chances. The main favorites are Marcelo and Eliseu Santos, in class CB4, the latter with five career medals. Evelyn Oliveira, Brazil’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, it is also one of the country’s main hopes. Maciel Santos is the most experienced athlete in the Bocce delegation, after winning gold in London 2012, he is looking for the second Paralympic medal.

Débora Menezes is world champion of parataekwondo

The sport makes its debut in the Paralympics, and Brazil arrives with good chances for a medal. Debora Menezes, in the over 58kg category, was world champion in 2018. The problem is that she, with only 75kg, will be able to compete against athletes weighing up to 100kg. But despite this, she is among the favorites on the podium.

Lauro Chaman has great chances in cycling

Paralympic medalist at Rio 2016, Lauro Chaman arrives as the main name of Brazilian cycling for the Paralympics. He was world champion in the C5 class, in a competition held in June this year, in the endurance race, in addition to having been on the podium also in the time trial. He has two good podium chances in Japan.

Rodolpho Riskalla has a chance for a medal in equestrianism

Rodolfo Riskalla is the main name in Brazil today, competes in category III, has won important titles and arrives as one of the main candidates for the podium. Another name is Sergio Oliva, owner of two Paralympic medals, and who can achieve good results both in the individual and in the team competition, with Rodolfo.

Leomon is Brazilian highlight of goalball

The only sport exclusively for athletes with disabilities, goalball has a tradition in Brazil, with a silver and a bronze won in London 2012 and Rio 2016 respectively. The men’s team is the current two-time world champion (2014 and 18), while the women’s team was bronze in 2018. Both teams arrive as favorites on the podium.

Mariana D'Andrea has good chances for a medal

Brazil is in Tokyo with seven athletes, with emphasis on Mariana D’Andrea, which this year broke a record in the Americas and won a World Cup stage in the under 61kg category, and Evanio da Silva, which at Rio 2016 won the first medal in the country’s history in the modality, and will dispute the weight up to 88kg.

Bruna Alexandre is featured in table tennis

In 2018, table tennis won a medal at the World Championship, silver with Catia Oliveira in category 1-2. The team in Tokyo still has names like Israel Stroh and Bruna Alexandre, who were medalists at Rio 2016, and Welder Knaf, who took the podium in Beijing 2008. The expectation is that the country will maintain the recent tradition of going to the podium in the Paralympics, especially in team competitions.

Caio Ribeiro is one of the hopes of canoeing

Brazil is in Tokyo with seven athletes in this modality in which the country has grown a lot in recent years. Podium favorites are Caio Ribeiro, in VL3, and Fernando Rufino, on KL2. Luis Carlos Cardoso, in VL2, also has great chances. Debora Benevides, who took the silver medal in the VL2 200m at the World Cup in Hungary, is also among the standouts.

Brazilian men's seated volleyball team

The women’s team, bronze at Rio 2016 and third in the world ranking, did not make it to the podium at the 2018 World Cup, but arrives with great chances to repeat the feat of five years ago. Brazil’s men’s seated volleyball team also arrives as one of the favorites for the medal. The team won bronze at the 2018 World Championship and came fourth in the Paralympics in Rio.

WHEELCHAIR FENCE

Jovane Guissone da fencing

Jovane Guissoni, from the foil, is the great hope of the podium in Brazil. Gold medal at the London 2012 Games, he is present on the podium at several stages of the World Cup and has everything to, once again, be among the first placed.

Paralympic rowing Michel Gomes and Josiane Lima Varese