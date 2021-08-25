24-year-old Russian actress found dead at home – Monet

+



Actress and model Alexandra Djavi (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Alexandra Djavi, 24-year-old Russian actress and model, was found dead in her apartment in India last Friday (20). Indian police are awaiting permission from the Russian Consulate before performing the autopsy. She appears in the 2019 movie ‘Kanchana 3’.

Actress and model Alexandra Djavi (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The information was published by The Sun this Monday (23). The main line of investigation at the moment points to the probable suicide of Alexandra Djavi, but the police will still question the actress’ boyfriend, who would not be at home at the time.

“When her boyfriend arrived at the house, he found the front door closed from the inside, and no response from the deceased,” an official told The Times of India. Filmi Beat reports that locals in the region said the model was suffering from depression after her recent breakup.

Actress and model Alexandra Djavi (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

In 2019, the actress filed a complaint against a photographer who was later arrested for sexual harassment. He is also expected to be questioned in the investigation. “I was informed that the woman was harassed and blackmailed by someone in Chennai (India),” said Vikram Varma of the Russian Consulate. The result of the autopsy, as soon as it can be done, will be essential to the resolution of the case.