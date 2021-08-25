3rd dose of vaccine will boost people’s immune system, says doctor

In an interview with CNN, the immunologist and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP), Jorge Kalil, stated that it is necessary to apply a third dose to complete the vaccination cycle in elderly and immunosuppressed people (recently transplanted, with cancer, severe burns, etc.) .

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced this Tuesday evening (24) that as of September 15, a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be applied to elderly people over 80 years of age and immunosuppressed people who have taken the second dose of vaccine for at least six months.

“What we are proposing now, which is a third dose for immunosuppressed people and the elderly, is not the same thing that is being done in Europe and Israel, because the third dose here is needed to complete a vaccination cycle. The two doses given were not enough, and these people remained quite susceptible to getting sick. Despite two doses of Coronavac, many 80-year-olds still die. The vaccine was very useful, it greatly reduced deaths. But it’s even better that we have the third dose because this will strengthen the immune system of these people and they will reach a better level of protection”, explained Kalil.

The expert also said that there is an ongoing study in Brazil that will answer whether people who received the first two doses of Coronavac will be able to receive the third dose of another immunizing agent, such as that of Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

“But [a resposta] it will take a month, a month and a half, and we told the minister [Marcelo Queiroga] that we should start immediately. As there are doses of Pfizer available and studies indicate that Pfizer has shown itself very well with other vaccines, we also believe that, in the case of Coronavac, a dose of Pfizer will help the immune response.”

The decision to apply a third dose came after a meeting with technicians from the Ministry of Health and representatives of PAHO (Pan American Health Organization).

