9 games with Ray Tracing to check

A technology that requires a lot of processing power, the Ray Tracing, in the context of computer graphics, refers to calculating the trajectory of individual light rays as they are reflected by the scene until they reach the camera. This can be used, for example, to get more realistic reflections in games and generate even more impressive results during matches.

So we only recently started to see Ray Tracing in graphics rendered in real time, which includes, of course, video games. With that in mind, we’ve separated into a list 9 examples of games that make good use of the effect for you to check out.

Control: Ultimate Edition

Originally released in 2019, Control is a third-person shooter that, on its release, impressed mainly by the setting and the physics simulation of the objects in the scenario. There was support for ray tracing, but only for PC. With the release of Ultimate Edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, console gamers can also enjoy the effect.

cyberpunk 2077

After years of a lot hypand, cyberpunk 2077 was finally released in December 2020. Divisive on account of the many bugs of the original version, yet the game drew attention for its setting and degree of customization of the characters. Ray tracing mode is currently only available for PC. The game is still available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and should receive versions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia in 2021.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Although it was also released on PlayStation 4, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was one of the flagships of the PlayStation 5 launch. The game was released with a performance mode (60 fps) and a visual fidelity mode (with ray tracing at 30 fps), but a short time later a mode was added. with ray tracing at 60 fps, although they have reduced the quality of the effect to achieve this level of performance.

Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension

Insomniac’s second title for PlayStation 5, this time an exclusive for the platform, the visuals of Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension caught the attention already in the announcement of the game. Carrying a lot of the technology used in Miles Morales, in another dimension it has the same three visual modes (performance, performance with ray tracing and visual fidelity), plus a 40fps mode for 120hz refresh rate screens. Stunning art direction completes the package, which has become the benchmark for visuals on the PS5.

Metro Exodus

Since your first game, Metro 2033, developer 4A Games stands out for the visuals of its projects. Metro Exodus, the studio’s latest title, is no exception. Originally released in 2019 (for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC), Metro Exodus received an “Enhanced Version” in 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S as well as PC. This new version brought a number of visual improvements, including ray tracing of all light sources.

Battlefield V

Another studio known for its technical prowess, DICE could not be missing from this list. Battlefield V represented a return of the series to its origins in World War II, but with a focus on scenarios not always explored, such as Rotterdam. Released in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and with no update for the latest consoles, naturally ray tracing in this game is only available in the PC version. Still, on capable machines, the effect is beautiful.

The Medium

Blooper Team has made a name for themselves in recent years with their horror games. The Medium, the studio’s latest title, involves navigating between two worlds, two representations of the same place, and it often happens that both versions of that world are visible at the same time, on a split screen. This represents a huge processing demand and yet there is the implementation of reflections with ray tracing in the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC versions.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Launched in 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, Black Ops Cold War takes a slightly different approach to ray tracing. While most studios use the technology to improve light reflections in the scene, Treyarch used ray tracing to get more realistic shadows in one of the visual modes of the newer console versions — and PC, of ​​course.

Resident Evil: Village

With Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Capcom debuted the engine called RE Engine. Since then, this engine has been improved, becoming standard for the developer’s main titles. With Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, ray tracing support was added. Resident Evil Village, released this year for multiple platforms (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC), also uses the RE Engine and supports ray tracing (both reflections and shadows) on newer platforms.