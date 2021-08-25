About to leave? Cristiano Ronaldo quits training suddenly and reason worries Juventus

Credit: Disclosure – Juventus

Amidst the scenario of a possible departure from Juventus, striker Cristiano Ronaldo abandoned the Old Lady’s training this Wednesday morning (25). According to information from the newspaper “Tuttosport”, the Portuguese ace left the activity injured after a collision with Brazilian Alex Sandro.

Also according to the newspaper, CR7 will be submitted to a shoulder evaluation in the next few hours to find out whether or not he will have playing conditions for Juve’s next commitment in the beginning of the season. If the injury is found, the striker will join Kaio Jorge, Rabiot, Ramsey and Arthur, athletes who are in the medical department of the bianconero team, thus being low in the duel against Empoli, scheduled for next Saturday (28).

The problem with Cristiano Ronaldo goes hand in hand with one of the most unstable moments of his time in the Italian team. Quoted to leave the club even before the end of his contract, the player was on the bench in Juventus’ debut in the Italian Championship last weekend, and was only called on in the final stretch of the clash.

Recently, CR7 even came to the public to show displeasure with the speculations that had surfaced about his departure from the Old Lady.

According to information from the Italian press, Manchester City appears as the main interested in the Portuguese star, but Juve does not want to release the player without financial compensation. The short term for the closing of the transfer window also weighs against.

