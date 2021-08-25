Access and Relegation: Check out the Cruising odds in Grade B

With the closing of the 20th round of the series B this Tuesday, with the victory of Nutico over the CSA by 1 to 0, at the Rei Pel stadium, the panorama of the cruise it is still more focused on escaping relegation than on rising to the elite of national football.
THE UFMG calculates that a club with 63 points has more than a 97.6% chance of gaining access. To reach this score, the heavenly team needs 39 points from 18 games – 13 wins until the end of the competition.
If the chances of access at this point are small, the risk of falling to Series C is greater. According to UFMG, the probability of Cruzeiro playing in the third division in 2021 is 12.5%.
Probability of moving up to Grade A (UFMG)
1 – CORITIBA: 83.2%
2 – CRB: 61.6%
3 – GOIS: 53.6%
4 – AVA: 35.4%
5 – BOTAFOGO: 32.3%
6 – NUTICO: 27.7%
7 – SAMPAIO RUN: 25.5%
8 – GUARANI: 25%
9 – WORKER: 19.6%
10 – CSA: 13.1%
11 – VASCO DA GAMA: 11.1%
12 – OAR: 5.1%
13 – BRUSQUE: 2.6%
14 – CRUISE: 2.3%
15 – BLACK BRIDGE: 1.1%
Probability of downgrade to Series C (UFMG)
1- CONFIDENCE: 92%
2- BRAZIL OF PELLETS: 90%
3- VILA NOVA: 57.3%
4- VITRIA: 51.5%
5- LONDON: 41.7%
6- BLACK BRIDGE: 24%
7- BRUSQUE: 14.2%
8- CRUISE: 12.5%
9- OAR: 7.9%
10- VASCO DA GAMA: 3.3%
11- CSA: 2.8%