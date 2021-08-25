Accident with trucks leaves one dead and closes part of Anchieta, in SP

An accident involving two trailers and a tanker left one person dead and blocked a stretch of almost ten kilometers (from km 27 to km 36) on the Anchieta highway, near São Bernardo do Campo (SP). Ethanol spilled and Cetesb was called.

The collision happened shortly after 5 am, at km 36 towards the coast. With the section closed, vehicles trying to access the highway are stopped at the toll at km 31, according to Ecovias.

The accident’s stretch is a straight line, and the cause of the collision is still unknown. According to the Fire Department, the hit would have been between the two trucks. The tanker driver may not have been able to stop in time and the vehicle ended up turning on the lane.

It was not informed which of the vehicles the fatal victim was in, nor the health status of other drivers.

Tank truck was also down on the track Image: Fire Department of São Paulo

Trucks destroyed after an accident on the Anchieta highway, near São Bernardo do Campo (SP) Image: Fire Department of São Paulo

Earlier, there was another accident on the highway, also towards the coast. This time, a collision between a truck and a tour bus. A man was taken to hospital with an injury and a suspected fracture to his arm. There were no more injuries.