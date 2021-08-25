Activision Releases New Anti-Cheat for Call of Duty Warzone with Hardware Ban | Games

The new anti-cheat for Call of Duty Warzone, advertised together as a game Call of Duty: Vanguard, is officially available in the game and is giving cheaters a hardware ban, making it even more difficult to use illegal programs to gain an advantage.

According to TikTok user rushman360, who used cheats in Warzone, he received a ban and his computer was banned. All accounts he created or had previously were banned as soon as he tried to log into them on the banned PC.

Interestingly, rather than getting angry, rushman360 comments on congratulating Activision for finally implementing a system that works, as one of the biggest problems Call of Duty Warzone was facing was the sheer amount of cheaters in the matches.

Even with the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard scheduled for November 5 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X platforms | S and PC, Warzone, which is free for the same platforms, has already received the anti-cheat update and will begin to punish cheaters more and more.