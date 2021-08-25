Actor from ‘Chiquititas’ speaks for the 1st time after disappearing in SP – Entertainment

Daniel Morozetti, 39, spoke for the first time after staying ten days missing, in São Paulo. The artist, who became known for participating in the children’s soap opera Chiquititas, posted a video, this Tuesday (24), thanking the fans for their affection and said that at the “best time” he will tell more details about the disappearance.

“Good night people. Alright? I’m stopping by to thank you all for your affection and say that everything is fine. At the best time we talk, we talk. Thanks. Gratitude”, said the artist, through Instagram.

Actor Daniel Morozetti was found at the end of last week after ten days missing, in São Paulo. The information was confirmed by actress Luciana Canton, a personal friend of the artist, this Friday (20). So far, however, the circumstances of the disappearance have not been revealed.

“Guys, I had confirmation today from a family member that Daniel Morozetti was finally found. Relief and joy. The important thing is that now it has finally been confirmed by the family: Daniel was found. Viva”, wrote the artist, on Instagram.

Morozetti was missing since last August 11th, when he would have been seen for the last time in the Perdizes neighborhood, in São Paulo. The artist’s physical characteristics were even described on posters of searches in the city of São Paulo.

The actor is known by the general public for playing the character Rui in the latest version of the children’s soap opera Chiquititas. Daniel has also acted in other soap operas, such as the production Brazilian citizen, gives Record TV, and Mary Hope and For Sale A Bridal Veil, on SBT.