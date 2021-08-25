Afghanistan: Airbnb offers free accommodation to 20,000 Afghan refugees

Abhishek Pratap
woman in accommodation

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

According to the company, the objective is to help refugees while adapting to new countries

Online hosting platform Airbnb said it would offer 20,000 Afghan refugees free accommodation to help resettle them around the world.

The company’s CEO, Brian Chesky, said the move was a response to “one of the greatest humanitarian crises of our era” and that it was his responsibility to do something to help.

“I hope this will inspire other companies to do the same. We don’t have time to waste,” said Chesky, who is co-founder of Airbnb.

“As thousands of Afghan refugees are resettled around the world, where they stay will be the first chapter of their new lives. start over, but also a warm welcome to the house,” he added.

