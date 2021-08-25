Afraid of the worst, Maria Pia runs to have sex with Malagueta · TV News

Maria Pia (Mariana Santos) will despair when she thinks that Malagueta (Marcelo Serrado) will be arrested in Pega Pega. Afraid that the worst will happen, the executive will rush to have sex with the concierge before it’s too late. “I thought I’d never smell you again,” the executive will confess, before going to bed with the thief for the first time on the seven o’clock soap opera.

In Claudia Souto’s serial, Júlio (Thiago Martins) will get tired of living with the guilt for the hotel robbery and will admit the authorship of the crime to the police. In the scenes planned to go aired next Monday (30) , Eric’s advisor (Mateus Solano) will appear distressed sitting at Malagueta’s door. Timoteo’s son (Cacá Amaral) will be surprised to see his wife waiting for him.

Mariana Santos’ character will be relieved to see the “crush” and embrace it with affection. “I was afraid you’d be arrested. You didn’t watch TV, did you? That waiter at the Carioca Palace turned himself in. He said he was the one who stole Dr. Pedrinho’s millions [Marcos Caruso]”, will tell the brunette.

“Calm down, everything’s ok”, will reassure Agnaldo’s colleague (João Baldasserini). “How calm? I was worried about you, I thought a lot of nonsense”, will release Lígia’s daughter (Angela Vieira). The concierge will question what the woman was so afraid of, and she will declare:

I don’t know, I thought you were going to be arrested, that you were going to run away, that I would never see you again. I thought I would never speak to you again, that I would never look at you again, that I would never smell you again… That I would never touch you again, Vitor. I thought about all this.

Maria Pia goes to bed with Malagueta

It was good for you?

A mood of romance will emerge in the scene, and they will kiss. Afterwards, they will appear in bed. After the sex, Luiza’s rival (Camila Queiroz) will comment that the man was tense and needed to clear his head.

“Maria Pia, you… Wow”, will release the character of Marcelo Serrado. “Vitor Aguiar, you… I’m going to tell you something. That’s why they call you Malagueta”, the executive will shoot. “There are people who get addicted to the pepper business,” the thief will warn.

The Carioca Palace employee will still calm his mistress about the possibility of being arrested for the theft of millions of dollars. He will claim that he trusts Julio not to rat on his colleagues.

Pega Pega (2017) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the final stretch of Salve-se Quem Poder. Como Mais Vida, Melhor, the next unpublished soap opera in the 7pm range, was postponed because it is being recorded with security protocols that slow down the execution process.

