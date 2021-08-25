After Baptistão, Santos can give Inter another ‘hat’ and hire an attacking midfielder; Diniz approves

Santos inspires care that other factors make it impossible for them to be taken. The financial issue directly implies the needs of the team commanded by Fernando Diniz, which does not support big games and is far from the balance mentioned by the coach and directors. Last Thursday (19), Peixe was eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana.









Needing only a draw to advance to the semifinals of the competition, Santos was defeated by Libertad, from Paraguay, in an away game. With technical limitations, the management even looks for alternatives in the market. This week, for example, Alvinegro agreed to hire midfielder Augusto Galván, who belongs to Real Madrid.

Photo: Mailson Santana/FFC



Two other reinforcements were confirmed in the last few days, being the forwards Léo Baptistão and Diego Tardelli. The first one, in fact, was very close to making a deal with Internacional. However, in addition to the mistakes themselves, Léo was born in Santos and has a family in the city – which also played a part in the decision to “come home”.

Even with Baptistão and Tardelli confirmed, another piece for Diniz’s offensive sector should be hired in the coming days. After a “legal war” with Fluminense, attacking midfielder Miguel is on his way to Vila Belmiro. According to Rádio Inferno Destino, the player was close to Inter, but financial issues stuck the deal.

⚠️ IMPORTANT: Miguel, ex-Flu, was very close to reinforcing Internacional, but according to representatives of the athlete, “financial issues” stopped the deal. The future of the attacking midfielder must be Santos. ️ @Helldestiny pic.twitter.com/dsX6ceZRoz — Speaking of Alvinegro (@fdalvinegro)

August 23, 2021





Currently 18 years old, Miguel was treated as a true gem of the Flu’s youth categories, but his representatives fought a battle with the Rio club for a renewal full of demands. The tricolor board tried to stay, but the athlete’s staff forced an exit through justice – and succeeded.