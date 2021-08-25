After closing with Dabove, Bellintani returns to acting quickly in the market and closes the hiring of an ex-São Paulo midfielder

Bahia lost another one in Brasileirão. This Saturday (21), Esquadrão de Aço went to Rio Grande do Sul, and with goals from Borja and Diego Souza ended up being defeated by 2-0. With the result, the Bahians continue in 13th place with 18 points and gradually see the relegation zone approaching.









Next Monday (30), the Esquadrão de Aço travels to Rio de Janeiro to face Fluminense. The match will not only mark the debut of coach Diego Dabove, but also the newly hired midfielder Lucão on the field.

That’s because Bellintani surprised everyone and in the early afternoon of Tuesday (24) announced the arrival of the defensive midfielder in Salvador. The athlete underwent medical examinations and at around 12:00h signed a contract valid until the end of 2022. The professional, who started his career at São Paulo was in Russia, where he defended Vorskla Poltava, lost space there, and the Russian team decided to give the sock on loan.

Great name, now all that’s left is to dismiss Galdezani, Jonas and at least lend Lucas Araújo. Bora Bellintani, let yourself be a cheat and incompetent for the first time and make a real makeover, damn — ɢᴜɪʟʜᴇʀᴍᴇ • (@guiiecb)

This will be my first experience as a professional in Brazil. For São Paulo, the player came to appear well on base, but was quickly sold to Porto, Portugal. Luizão arrives at the Bahia team to dispute a spot with Matheus Galdezani.