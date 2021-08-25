After disappearing for about 10 days, ‘Chiquititas’ actor speaks out

In a video posted on his Instagram, the actor Daniel Morozetti, in ‘Chiquititas‘, spoke for the first time after about 10 days disappeared.

“Good evening guys, how are you? I’m stopping by to thank you all from my heart for your affection. Thanks. Saying that everything is fine, and at the best time we talk, we talk. Fine? Thank you, a kiss,” said Morozetti.

When reporting the boy’s disappearance, family and friends said that he was seen for the last time on August 11 in the Perdizes neighborhood, in the city of São Paulo.

Last week, it had been circulated that the actor would have returned home on the 18th, and made contact with his family, but the information was denied by the actor’s mother, according to actress and personal friend of Daniel Luciana Canton: “Dear friends, the information that Daniel was found is false. His mother confirmed it. He unfortunately remains missing”.

On the 20th, Luciana confirmed on her social networks that the actor had been found. “People had confirmation today from a family member that Daniel was finally found. My post came out in the media, which was true until then he was still missing, but he finally appeared. Relief and joy,” said the actress.

The actor is known for playing the character Rui in the latest version of the children’s soap opera “Chiquititas”. Daniel has also acted in soap operas such as “Cidadão Brasileiro”, on Record TV, “Maria Esperança” and “Vende-se Um Véu de Noiva”.

