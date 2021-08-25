After Megan Thee Stallion’s win in court, BTS confirms collaboration on ‘Butter’ remix

A few hours after Megan Thee Stallion received permission from the US Court to release a remix of BTS’ “Butter”, recorded along with idols RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, the group and their Big Hit Music agency confirmed the release date. The collaboration will be made available on digital platforms this Friday, the 27th, at 1:00 am Brasília time. Ahead of the announcement, Megan celebrated by sharing the post from the BTS record label on Twitter.

“You can’t even imagine how excited I am,” Megan said in another post, using butter emojis, in reference to the song’s name, and firecrackers.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/WbbYDOrCF4 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 25, 2021

The group also shared the post on their profile, saying “yes, Butter is back!”

To make the release of the remix possible, the singer faced a legal battle against her 1501 Certified Entertainment label and her CEO Carl Crawford. In the lawsuit, she claimed that the company’s conduct in banning her from promoting the music would cause “irreparable damage” to her career, “including a devastating impact on her relationships with her fans and with other artists in the music industry.”

On social media, both her fans and the South Korean septet support the artist, and the hashtag #ButterRemixBTSfeatMegan quickly entered the most talked about topics on Twitter Brazil.

According to court documents that the American magazine “Variety” had access to, a judge authorized the singer to release the revamped version of the single this Friday, the 27th.

“Such irreparable damage to her personal goodwill and the silencing of her artistic expression in music cannot be repaid in cash,” adds the text representing Megan.

Megan’s request, made to a court in Harris County, Texas, marked the clash she had with the record company. She explained that they had tried to stop her from releasing the remix of “Butter”, the third song in English by BTS.

Released on July 9, the single became an immediate hit, having debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it hit the top for nine weeks, and has remained in the top 10 for thirteen.

“Variety” magazine reported that Megan’s request was registered as “the Court’s emergency measure before this Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, to allow her new song to be released this week as previously scheduled.”

