After the artists gave up, Sérgio Reis cancels new album

Singer Sérgio Reis gave up on releasing the new album after artists such as Zé Ramalho, Maria, Guilherme Arantes Guarabyra and Anastácia gave up on participating in the sertanejo project, after an audio of it leaked with antidemocratic statements and protests against the Federal Supreme Court (STF). ). He became the target of investigation by the Federal Police. The cancellation was announced by his son, Marco Bavini, this wednesday (25), to the G1.

Marco produced his father’s record with special guest appearances. However, nothing went as planned and the only singer who agreed to participate was Paula Fernandes, who released an official statement, through her team, claiming that she was grateful to have been welcomed by Sérgio at the beginning of her career and that the decision was artistic. However, even so, it did not help for the new work to proceed. “The disk doesn’t exist anymore,” he told G1.

In a text, Paula’s team wrote: “Paula Fernandes, when she started her career, invited Sérgio Reis to participate in her album ‘Canções do Vento Sul’ and they recorded together the song ‘Sem Você’. In April of this year, the singer was invited to participate in Sérgio Reis’ new album and put a voice to the song. Paula has enormous gratitude and respect for Sérgio Reis’ musical career. Paula repudiates signed and canceled appointments, as she once experienced. The decision is absolutely artistic, as your musical decisions have always been.”

Through her advisor, Paula confirmed to the G1 that she would continue with Sérgio. “Paula was invited by Sérgio Reis to be part of his project at the beginning of 2021. She recorded the voice of her participation in the studio (from a distance) and sent it to production right after the invitation. Yes, Paula is still confirmed”, said the singer’s advisor to the G1 when questioned.

Continues after advertising

And more, without naming names, the singer even took the opportunity to snipe Luan Santana. “Paula has enormous gratitude and respect for Sérgio Reis’ musical career. Paula repudiates signed and canceled appointments, as she once experienced. The decision is absolutely artistic, as his musical decisions have always been”. The two recorded together the Portuguese version of the song “Shallow”, by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, but the singer gave up participating in the recording of her DVD and abandoned everything related to the project that became a meme on the internet. “Together and Shallow” stopped right there.

Even the presenter Ratinho entered the middle of the story in favor of Sérgio. On the 23rd, he used his program on SBT to give his opinion on the matter. “Sérgio Reis, I want to say that you have my support against this true crusade of evil that you are suffering. What I do know is that today Brazil does not support opposing opinions. Sergião is suffering unparalleled persecution”, he commented.

Ratinho also criticized the singers who canceled their participation and released the verb. “Sérgio Reis, I want to say that you have my support against this true crusade of evil that you are suffering. What I do know is that today Brazil does not support opposing opinions. Sergião is suffering unparalleled persecution,” he said.

O Filho, who is also a musician, was the one who took care of his father’s project, from the production to the choice of songs that would be part of the new album by . “The production of the CD, the [escolha do] repertoire and recording were mine and, until then, made in my studio. But, because the subject of music was in the background, I interrupted everything”, said Bavini, to G1.