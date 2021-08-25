After their first sex, Pilar agrees to marry Samuel · TV News

After losing her virginity, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will accept the marriage proposal of Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The good guys’ engagement will be celebrated at a party in Little Africa on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

But, before the moments of joy, the aspiring doctor will experience a suffocation in the serials of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. She will fall victim to a setup by Zayla (Alana Cabral), who will trick her rival into dragging her into a dark alley where she will be attacked by a sex maniac.

However, Samuel will show up just in time to save his girlfriend from the ambush. The scenes will air this Thursday (26). With the trauma, Pilar will pass out, burn with fever and go to bed.

Michel Gomes’ character won’t think twice before turning Zayla over to Don Olu (Rogério Brito). He will reveal that, in the midst of feverish delusions, Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will have released that the princess was responsible for sending her into the arms of the “bogeyman”.

After a few days, the girl will recover from her fright. In the chapter set to air next Monday (30), the couple will have sex for the first time in a beach hut.

After the night of love, the musician will ask Dolores’ sister (Júlia Freitas/Daphne Bozaski) to marry him. Their commitment will be formalized at a bash in Little Africa. Envious, Zayla will boil with hatred when she sees her rival’s happiness.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

