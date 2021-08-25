Again! Zé Neto bombs on social media by volume in shorts

posted on 08/24/2021 2:23 PM



(credit: Instagram @zenetotoscanooficial)

Unintentionally, country singer Zé Neto (double of Cristiano) has once again attracted attention on social networks due to his anatomy. He is on vacation, with his wife Natália Toscano, traveling through Mexico, and has shared photos of the heavenly scenery on Instagram.

In one of the posts, he shared photos in a kind of pond. “Adam and Eve in the Blue Lagoon,” he wrote in the caption of the photos. In one of the clicks, Zé Neto is shirtless and standing in the pond, with wet shorts marking his genitals.

The singer’s followers weren’t begging and praised the photo, saying they’ve zoomed in on the image and making more heartfelt comments.

in september of last year, Zé Neto also rocked because of his volume, this time in a green swimsuit. The frisson was so bad that Instagram ended up deleting the image, and then allowing it again.