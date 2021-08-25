Agatha Moreira reveals that ‘Secret Truths’ took a ‘turn’ in her career: “It was a soap opera that made people look at my work differently”

The soap opera ‘Verdades Secretas’ reopens on the TV Globo screen this Tuesday (24). And after the success of the plot that is written by Walcyr Carrasco, the story will gain continuity. Agatha Moreira, who gave life to the character Giovanna, commented in an interview on the importance of this work in her career.

“It was a very special soap opera, because I was able to explore another record on the scene, which, until then, I had not had the opportunity. It was a soap opera that made people look at my work in a different way. and I am very grateful to ‘Secret Truths’. I did other wonderful works later and I’m sure they came as a result of this one”, he said.









And he added: “We had a really cool atmosphere. These parade recordings were great. I loved Giovanna’s scenes with Angel too, because she always had a provocative tone (laughs). Camila (Queiroz) and I knew each other from the time we worked as a model, so it was really cool to meet her there at that job”

After the soap opera’s re-release on Tuesday, the plot will be shown every monday (after Empire), third (after The Masked Singer Brasil) Thursday (after the ‘Under Pressure’ series) and Friday after Globo Reporter.