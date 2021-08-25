Airbnb to provide temporary housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees

Afghans embark to leave the country at Hamid Karzai airport. Airbnb has announced that it will provide temporary housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees. Photo: Air Force/Senior Airman Brennen Lege/Handout via REUTERS

The Home Rental Company Airbnb said on Tuesday it will provide temporary housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees around the world.

The effort will be financed by Airbnb, its chief executive, Brian Chesky, and for the donations sent to your charity, Airbnb.org, informed the company.

“We are providing these housing through resettlement agencies and partners, who are in direct coordination with the refugees and advising on their length of stay needs,” a company spokeswoman said.

“Although we are only providing temporary housing, we are committed to hosting these families for as long as they need.”

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last week when the United States and its allies withdrew troops from the country. Now they are rushing to complete the withdrawal of all foreigners and vulnerable Afghans before the Aug. 31 deadline agreed with the Taliban expires.

Last weekend, Airbnb.org worked with partners to place 165 refugees into safe housing soon after their arrival in the United States, Airbnb reported.

US military and coalition flights have withdrawn 21,600 people from Kabul in a 24-hour period since Monday morning, a White House official said.