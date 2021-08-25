Al Ain makes a proposal and tries to hire João Gomes, from Flamengo | Venetian Column



João GomesAlexandre Vidal / Flamengo

After rejecting offers by Gustavo Henrique and Léo Pereira, both from the same club, Al-Ettifaq, from Saudi Arabia, Flamengo received a proposal for another player and again from a team from the so-called “Arab World”. The ball of the time is João Gomes, who entered Al Ain’s crosshairs.

The UAE club sent an official offer to Flamengo in recent days to try to hire João Gomes. The values ​​of the proposal are kept confidential, but Jornal O Dia found out that Al Ain wants to buy part of the economic rights of the steering wheel and have the player permanently. The same source in the report guarantees that the amount offered was below what Rubro-Negro intends to receive in a future sale of the young man.

Talks are ongoing, and Al Ain has not given up on João Gomes yet. The interest in Flamengo’s player came after the failed attempt to hire midfielder Martinelli, from Fluminense. Now, the crosshairs are turned to the red-black youth.

Despite Al Ain’s interest, João Gomes is normally related to the duel with Grêmio this Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, but he will hardly have the opportunity. Currently, the boy is behind Arão, Diego, Thiago Maia and Andreas, recently hired by Flamengo to act as the second defensive midfielder.

In the 2021 season, João Gomes played in 33 matches, scored two goals and gave two assists. Last year, when he appeared in the professional squad and was promoted to the main team, the midfielder played 14 matches, stood out and had an expansion of hiring to receive salary increases. The current bond of the red-black jewel runs until December 2025.