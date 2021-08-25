AliExpress gives up to 50% discount on Realme and Xiaomi smartphones

Are you one of those people who can’t read the word “discount” who are already clicking on the article? We know very well what this is like and so does AliExpress.

The Poco X3 GT is one of Xiaomi's latest releases

Realme GT Master Edition

Still being discovered by Brazilian consumers, the brand is really perfect for those looking for a cell phone with premium performance, but one that doesn’t cost a fortune. That’s exactly what the GT Master Edition delivers, as it comes equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 778G 5G, which allows for a great gaming experience.

Realme GT Master Edition

In terms of memory and cameras, the model does not disappoint either. The device has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus a 32MP front camera and three rear cameras divided between: a main lens with a 64MP sensor; a wide-angle lens with an 8 MP sensor; and a macro lens with a 2MP sensor. All this packed by a look developed by designer Naoto Fukusawa.

The GT Master Edition realme costs R$ 1,719.01 in the Global version.

Poco X3 GT

The Poco X3 GT is one of Xiaomi’s latest releases and has drawn a lot of attention for the cost-effectiveness of the device. Starting with the incredible possibilities that their cameras allow, since it has a 64 megapixel camera in the triple set of rear lenses that allows the device to record images with a resolution of 9238×6928 pixels, in addition to recording videos in 4K.

Xiaomi's Poco X3 GT

Another highlight is its 5000 mAh battery, which allows for much more autonomy to users of the device. The Poco X3 GT also has 8GB of Ram and 256GB of storage. In the AliExpress promotion, the device costs R$ 1,712.79 in the Official Standard package.

