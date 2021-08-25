AliExpress recruits Brazilian sellers for online commerce – Business

In operation in Brazil for over ten years, AliExpress opened the platform for the registration of Brazilian sellers. Taking advantage of the growth of e-commerce in the country during the pandemic, the company has already registered the registration of thousands of partner sellers in three weeks.

The high demand was revealed by the manager of local commerce in Latin America at AliExpress, Yaman Alpata in a virtual press conference this Monday morning (23).

As the Executive, demand exceeded expectations, although he has not detailed the number of registrations expected.

“We do not disclose the volume of registered sellers, neither in Brazil nor in any other country where AliExpress operates. But we have no limit, we want to recruit as many salespeople as possible,” he said.

Alpata also pointed out that the company has done market research, and is following the growth trend of small businesses during the pandemic, especially on the internet. They intend to capture a significant part of these entrepreneurs.

Yaman Alpata AliExpress Latin America Local Commerce Manager “Diversity is important in terms of supply and will complement what is already coming from China”

Service

With the launch, the platform starts to act in two fronts in Brazil: the first of Chinese sellers serving Brazilian consumers and, now, of Brazilian sellers meeting local demand. Brazil is only the sixth country in the world to receive the ‘local to local’ model and the first in America.

O brazilian highlight in terms of sales, which guarantees the country fifth place among the nations served by AliExpress, it is one of the reasons that justify the expansion of the local operation. According to Viviane Almeida, the company’s commercial manager in Brazil, another decisive point was the potential still to be explored by national e-commerce.

“Brazilian e-commerce is like a tall grass that still needs to be weeded and trimmed. It is a great opportunity that was already on the radar,” he said.

Requirements and benefits

To start selling through AliExpress, the only requirement is that entrepreneurs have an active National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ), and may even be an Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI). After the request, which can be done by own website, the company, in partnership with BTG Pactual, checks the seller and approves the registration or not.

According to Almeida, the platform maintains a team of close monitoring of sellers, verifying that the products are being delivered correctly and possible problems that may be occurring, requiring, for example, an official seller certificate for certain brands, preventing the sale of counterfeit items.

Alpada added by revealing that AliExpress places importance on two main points: compliance with local laws and regulations in each country where the platform operates, and combating counterfeit products and defending property rights.

“With our technology, we are forcing the market to comply with local laws, especially property rights,” he highlighted.

Depending on the product category, local sellers will pay 5% or 8% commission rate from billing to AliExpress, tariffs that will guarantee access to the platform and to the customer base, as well as the group’s own logistics service.

Almeida also pointed out that the partners will also have the benefits of access to a fast and high-growth sales channel, to a 100% online and traceable logistics infrastructure with competitive prices, in addition to redemption window reduction the values ​​of seven days from the delivery of the product, with free daily withdrawals.

“Two major points of the entire operation are communication and service. With this in mind, we offer sales support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, promoting it within the platform, offering consultancy, showing trends,” he said.

Logistics

AliExpress, a company of the Alibaba group, also offers the complete logistical operation to the platform sellers, through Cainiao, a subsidiary of the conglomerate that already has operations in Brazil.

Currently having the Correios as its main partner, the company is expanding the list of associated carriers, allowing free shipping nationwide in the sales of Brazilian retailers.

Sellers who already have a logistical operation can also opt for their own network or even to merge the two systems.

Alpata also revealed that the group intends to install, soon, a distribution center (DC) in Brazil, optimizing the delivery service and reducing deadlines.

“I still can’t say when, but very soon we will have to invest in this equipment. Today, most deliveries in Brazil take three to four days to complete. After installing the CD, we want to be able to deliver products on the same day of the purchase or the next day,” he stated.

The executive did not detail where the equipment should be or how much the investment should be.