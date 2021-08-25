Alitalia suspends ticket sales and announces end of flights because of ITA

The changes at Alitalia are finally taking place and the company has now suspended ticket sales because of its successor, Italia Trasporto Aéreo (ITA).





ITA – Italia Trasporto Aereo SpA – will be the new Italian national airline. Recently, the new company (“Newco”) obtained its Air Operator Certificate and is now moving towards the composition of its fleet, which will basically consist of jets flown on Alitalia.

With authorization from Italy’s Ministry of Economic Development, Alitalia was authorized to stop selling tickets and suspend operations from October 15th.

As a result, the company announced today that it had canceled tickets for travel after October 15, regardless of the route.

From midnight 25/8 Alitalia will no longer sell tickets for flights from 15/10. It will be possible to rebook the flight within 14/10 or request a full refund. Soon the direct communication will be sent to all customers with further instructions. More info https://t.co/TqC0Gt8iIW pic.twitter.com/DT7jMi4bqJ — Alitalia (@Alitalia) August 24, 2021

Options for passengers with canceled tickets are full refund or change to a date before October 15th at no additional cost, except for change of destination.

Details of how the ITA’s operation will take place were not disclosed, nor if it will take over Alitalia’s tickets. Remembering that they are different companies. Affected passengers should contact Alitalia for more information.

With information from Alitalia’s Press Office



