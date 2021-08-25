All About Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Expansion Coming in February

Expansion brings new location, weapons, crafting and promises to be the biggest expansion yet

Bungie revealed this Tuesday (24), the trailer for The Witch Queen from Destiny 2, part of the Beyond the Light expansion . Scheduled for release date February 22, 2022, The Witch Queen will lead players to face Savathun, in what the developer called the “The Ultimate Destiny Campaign”, with the introduction of new location, weapons and also a crafting system.

Sony promotes Gamer Week with discounts on PS4 and PS5 games

Following in the footsteps of the game’s story, after defeating Oryx and thwarting the plans of war god Xivu Arath, Destiny’s next villain will prove to be an even more dangerous opponent for players. According to what the trailer reveals, the world where Savathun, sister of Xivu Arath resides, is a place that mixes corruption and splendor, with a deadly swamp and its majestic palace.

The expansion will introduce a crafting system and a new weapon class: the Glaives, which can be used for melee combos, projectile attacks, and an energy shield. Bungie reported that the Glaive is the world’s first first-person melee weapon. Players will need to use the new crafting system to access the weapon class. It will also be possible to build season and raid weapons in the forge. The expansion will be available in regular and deluxe versions of Destiny 2. The Deluxe version gives you access to seasons 16-19 of the game, two new dungeons and several other items.



– Continues after advertising –

To celebrate the beginning of Season 15, which started today, the 24th, Destiny 2 is finally introducing Crossplay between Xbox, Playstation and PC platforms. In addition, the new patch eliminates the need for ammo for primary weapons, slightly altering the game mechanics, which often led players to excel at dodging and also using melee moves. With the introduction of the Glaives class, however, it seems that the developer wants to encourage players to change their approach to the game a bit.

Destiny 2 base version is available for free on PC via Steam, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and is optimized for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Content purchase is only required for those who want to play the new Beyond the Light expansion.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Kotaku, Gamespot