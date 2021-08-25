All Xbox revelations during Gamescom 2021 • Eurogamer.pt

Yesterday, Aug. 24, Xbox took to the stage at Gamescom 2021, giving us lots of updates on games coming to its platforms in the future – like Forza Horizon 5 – but omitting a game that fans crave – Halo Infinite.

In case you didn’t get a chance to watch the live stream, you can see in this article everything that was announced during the Xbox conference – and we advise you to keep your expectations under control right now, as few new games have been announced.

Dying Light 2 has opened the Xbox broadcast – the long-awaited sequel to Techland’s zombie game scheduled to premiere on December 7th.

You can see the trailer presented at the conference below and get a sense of the game world, combat, parkour, among a series of other mechanics:

Microsoft Flight Simulator was also present at the event. In an interview with Jorg Neumann, responsible for the game, more information was revealed about the sixth global update of the simulator, which will cover Germany, Austria and Switzerland – its launch is scheduled for September 7th.

The game will also have a major expansion that will include all the famous racing planes in the world, some of them capable of flying up to 500 mph and at an altitude of between 50 to 250 feet above the ground, allowing friends and strangers to compete together around it. of the planet.

At the conference, another new feature was given: the Reno Air Race competitive multiplayer expansion arrives this fall, which allows you to compete against friends or other people around the world. The game will also feature a futuristic helicopter called VeloCity, which will arrive in November, and to the dismay of many fans, no news has been given regarding the Top Gun expansion.

During the conference, Xbox revealed that it has teamed up with Humble Games to continue to show its support for independent productions. Thus, productions supported by Humble Games will have direct debut on Xbox Game Pass that continues to add indies to its list of proposals.

Archvale, Bushiden, Chinatown Detective Agency, the Brazilian Dodgeball Academy now available, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Midnight Fight Express, Next Space Rebels, Signalis, Unpacking, and Unsighted are games that are on their way to Xbox and PC consoles, entitled to debut in the service of Microsoft.

A trailer for Into the Pit was also revealed, a high-speed “retro first-person shooter roguelite” that aims to challenge your reflexes and your skills. Pass.

Then it was Age of Empires 4’s turn to take the stage – along with an extensive video about the trebuchet, a medieval siege weapon more or less resembling a catapult.

News about the Xbox Game Pass followed with probably the highlight of the entire conference: the arrival of cloud gaming on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Xbox consoles. Scheduled for the festive season this year, this means that Xbox One users with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play next-generation games over the cloud, such as Flight Simulator and The Medium.

On October 5th, the latest Wasteland 3 DLC will arrive, called Cult of the Holy Detonation. Located in the Cheyenne Mountain military complex, this DLC was developed with level 16 players in mind and will feature new characters, enemies, gear, challenges and complex labyrinths where you’ll have to dispatch these mutants.

Sea of ​​Thieves hasn’t been forgotten, with a new collaboration to be announced during the Borderlands event – until September 7th, you’ll be able to take advantage of this crossover and get Borderlands cosmetics for your ship and even participate in completely crazy missions!

The State of Decay zombie game will also receive an update on September 1st that will expand and refresh the map, while ironing out some of the game’s storylines – in addition, it has been revealed that the game has already reached the milestone of 10 million players, a truly remarkable achievement.

505 Games and producer Point Blank have announced Stray Blade, a new Action RPG for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC, slated for release in 2022.

Despite the short trailer of just over 30 seconds, you can already see that Stray Blade is full of potential, with an intense and strategic combat that will test your reflexes, places in constant change and that change when you visit them, fight against opponents imposing and epic, and the exploration of places rich in secrets.

After Stray Blade, and as leaks had revealed, it was confirmed that Crusader Kings 3 will come to Xbox, although no date has yet been made official. Psychonauts 2 also received some airtime during the conference, a game that is being very well received by critics and which even got a Recommended by Eurogamer Portugal. In turn, The Gunk, from the creators of SteamWorld, received a new gameplay trailer – its release was scheduled for September, but it has been confirmed that it will arrive in December. The game will cost 29.99 euros for Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC, but you can get access through the Game Pass.

Finally, and in order to end the conference in a big way, Xbox showed more footage from one of its most anticipated titles – Forza Horizon 5.

As you’d expect, a new trailer has been made available that shows the first 8 minutes of the game, giving you a deeper look at the game’s environments, graphics and vehicles you can drive.

A new controller based on Forza Horizon 5 was also unveiled and it was revealed that the Mercedes-AMG ONE and 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands will be on the cover of the game.

And this is a summary of everything that was announced during Gamescom 2021 – the biggest surprise was the lack of Halo Infinite, but the game is most likely to appear today, during Opening Night Live. What is your favorite moment at the conference?