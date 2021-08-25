“Already gained morale with the boss”; Renato is impressed with tactical obedience and midfielder vision of the game

Flamengo has a very important game this Wednesday (25), against the Guild, for the first game of the Copa do Brasil. Rubro-Negro is going at full strength and the only certain embezzlement is Rodrigo Caio, who stayed in Rio de Janeiro and is not yet able to return to the pitch.









who is impressing Renato Gaucho and its coaching staff is the midfielder Andreas Pereira. Even with a light training at Ninho do Urubu, obedience tactic and the Game vision of the new reinforcement drew a lot of attention. The commander talked to the player for some time and explained that he was the great enthusiast for his hiring.

The tendency is for the midfielder to become a starter in the team very soon. Despite not having delivered as expected at Manchester United, the athlete arrives in Brazil very prepared to shine with the holy mantle and the European experience, it seems, should make a big difference.

the journalist vene casagrande I had already informed last week that the player intends to act as the second wheel, a vacancy that today is for Diego Ribas. Andreas can also act in the Arrascaeta, when the Uruguayan is in the Uruguay team, but, as the young man said at his first press conference, who needs to be worried is the opponent.

Kenedy, another reinforcement confirmed by Mais Querido, has not yet arrived at the Brazil, but it’s already expected at the Vulture’s Nest very soon. The attacker is another one who arrives to seek ownership and, if any medallion slips, it can have a very large shadow.