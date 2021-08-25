Anitta earned R$7 million with anal tattoo, according to ex-BBB Wagner Santiago

The ex-BBB Wagner Santiago evaluated, during an interview with the podcast “4talkcast”, how much Anitta received with the video of his anus tattoo. Wagner, like the singer, has a profile on the adult content site OnlyFans, where subscribers must pay a monthly fee to consume the content.

“I charge 15 dollars a month for those who are subscribed, but in my case I want to reduce the exposure more and more and leave only the sensual part. Anitta won seven million with the video of the tattoo on her anus”, he said. Later this month, Wagner had one of his videos leaked from the platform, and he revealed that he is uncomfortable with the judgment of others, but he does not cultivate a “moral hangover”.

“I don’t have it, because the money comes in. I don’t because I have a daughter who will turn 15 next year, and we’re going to give her a kick-ass party, because I don’t have a ticket winning anymore”, he explained. The ex-BBB also said that after the leak of the video, his revenue doubled.

