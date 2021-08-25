Apple, Microsoft and Amazon CEOs are due to meet with Biden today to discuss cybersecurity

WASHINGTON — The CEOs of Apple, Microsoft and Amazon plan to attend a White House meeting with President Joe Biden this Wednesday to discuss efforts by private companies to improve cybersecurity after a sharp rise in hacker attacks since the year past, including those of ransomware, in which ransom is demanded.

Representatives of the main banks and energy companies were also invited to the meeting.

Silicon Valley’s top executives, including Apple’s Tim Cook; Andy Jassy of Amazon; Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Google’s Sundar Pichai are expected to attend the White House meeting, according to a list of attendees shared by a US administration official.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Brian Moynihan, President of Bank of America, among other representatives of the financial sector, are also expected.

First high-level meeting

This Wednesday’s summit is Biden’s first high-level meeting as president with the private sector to discuss cybersecurity.

The executives plan to discuss efforts by critical infrastructure entities, including those in the banking, energy and water utilities sectors, to improve cybersecurity and government collaborations.

Senior White House officials have said for months that the problem is a shared responsibility between government and industry — particularly those responsible for operating the country’s critical infrastructure.

Big tech executives will likely also discuss how the software can increase security in the supply chain, according to a source familiar with the event.

russian espionage

Southern CEO Tom Fanning plans to attend, according to the source. The company, however, declined to comment. Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, IBM and JPMorgan also declined to comment.

In the first months of his administration, Biden singled out hacker attacks as a top national security concern following a devastating Russian spy operation, uncovered in the final months of the Trump administration, which compromised at least ten federal agencies and 100 US companies. .

The meeting with Biden follows cyber and ransomware attacks on critical energy infrastructures, including that of Colonia lPipeline, which operates the largest pipeline in the United States.

Microsoft and SolarWinds have also been targeted by Russian and Chinese-based hacker attacks. The Brazilian JBS also had its operations in the US hacked.

In Brazil, Renner was the most recent target of cyber attacks, which also affected companies such as Embraer and the Fleury laboratory.