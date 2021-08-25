“Apple Watch Series 7” may have 41mm and 45mm cases – MacMagazine

By this time in the championship, everyone should already know that Apple will be holding some events by the end of the year — although we don’t know how many.

The first and most important of them should take place as early as next month and, it seems (in keeping with tradition), the company will present its new line of iPhones, Apple Watches — and, who knows, a new generation of AirPods.

Although all eyes are on the Apple’s “golden egg chicken”, the iPhones, there are also those who are excited about the possible news that rumors promise for the “Apple Watch Series 7”.

The latest buzz, published today, suggests that they will increase in size. According to the leaker unclepan — which it has already corroborated with some truthful information about Apple’s products — the company plans to increase the Watches’ cases to 41mm and 45mm.

While it doesn’t look like a drastic change — and one that some people probably won’t even notice — it’s worth remembering that some rumors already point to a change in the watch’s design this year, so the change seems plausible.

The question that remains is the same as in previous years: will the current bracelets fit into the new boxes? If Apple follows its own example, from when it first changed the sizes of Watches (from 38/42mm to 40/44mm), it’s to be expected that it will — although nothing is right.

Still on the “Apple Watch Series 7”, it is believed that it will receive a redesign and a bigger screen, a possible new green color and a bigger battery. The rumor surrounding the long-awaited arrival of a built-in glucose meter has faded and is currently far from a consensus; as for the titanium version, it’s possible it won’t show up this year.

Does anyone out there want to change models?

Apple Watch Series 6

in apple

Cash price: from BRL 4,769.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of R$441.58

Sizes: 40mm or 44mm

Materials: aluminum, stainless steel or titanium

Characteristics: GPS or GPS + Cellular

Colors: miscellaneous

Launch: september 2020

Apple Watch SE

in apple

Cash price: from R$3,419.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of R$316.58

Sizes: 40mm or 44mm

Materials: aluminum

Characteristics: GPS or GPS + Cellular

Colors: miscellaneous

Launch: september 2020

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: O MacMagazine You receive a small commission for every sale made through the links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything more for the products you buy through our affiliate links.

via MacRumors