Arthur Lira: Taxing dividends in Brazil is perhaps the hardest thing in the world

SAO PAULO – The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), informed, this Tuesday (24), that he should not guide the bill this week in the plenary session that modifies the collection of Income Tax for people companies, and on investments and provides for the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL).

The congressman participated in the panel "Brazil in debate: The role of the Legislature for the country's development in the economic recovery", by Expert XP 2021.

At the event, Lira complained about the resistance of different groups to the proposal, but said she believed in the possibility of reaching a minimum understanding so that it could be voted on. As it is an ordinary bill, the text needs only a simple majority to advance.

“We are mature enough to know how to differentiate difficulties from impossibilities. So, it is not impossible to vote on this text”, he stated. For him, states and municipalities will always be on opposite sides of the taxpayer in this debate, which makes the search for consensus at any cost unfeasible.

In addition to governors and mayors, who fear losing revenue with the reduction of IRPJ rates and the correction of the IRPF table, the bill also suffers resistance from specific sectors of the economy, critical to the taxation of dividends or the end of certain tax benefits .

“This is perhaps the most sensitive text we’re going to debate in recent days. Imagine if CBS, Income Tax, Tax Passport and Refis were all together at the junction of [PECs] 110 and 45. What hell would we be living in. We always defended the phasing, so that we could dismember, open the bowels, discuss the themes in depth”, he affirmed.

For Lira, the initial efforts to guide the proposal in plenary revealed groups of parliamentarians who use the narrative adopted by governors and mayors to criticize the measure, when in fact they are acting in defense of specific segments of the economy.

“In Brazil, taxing dividends is perhaps the most difficult thing in the world,” he said. “Many interests appeared in the plenary in an obscured form by a shield of states and municipalities, they actually represented other interests. And we will have to deal with these interests head on, with tranquility”.

In the congressman’s assessment, the moment is favorable for Brazil to correct “serious distortions that it has produced over the years”, despite the resistance that the movement will have to face.

“There are sectors that pay from 1.8% to 4% of tax, and any reform you do will not please them. If you finish or withdraw the JCP from Brazil, it causes trauma to the system. Now, is it fair that some pay 20%, others 34% and others 15%?”, he asked.

Lira is one of the main supporters of the IR reform proposal presented by the federal government and has been trying to put it to a vote since July. Three weeks ago, the plenary approved an urgent requirement, which allows the text not to have to go through the committees.

Since then, rapporteur Celso Sabino (PSDB-PA) has made adjustments to his opinion in order to try to break down sectoral resistance and attract peer support.

In the face of resistance, Lira said that there was a change in strategy for the next few days. “[O projeto de lei] will not be on this week’s agenda. We changed the strategy a little bit. We are talking to those interested in approving dividends in Brazil. We are talking with states, with municipalities, in a clear way”, he said.

“Are there problems? There are, of course. It is a text that has interests that move like tectonic plates in opposite directions. That makes earthquakes. So, we are going to change the strategy, the government is going to come in”, he pointed out.

“It was confirmed that there is a convergence that it is necessary. It has great importance, including the government giving up the collection. We are adjusting CSLL, which has impacts on social security – we can’t do much about it – but we are moving forward, talking to the leaders and benches individually. If there is enough convergence to vote on the text, we will vote”, he concluded.

