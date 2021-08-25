Artist creates Lady Dimitrescu statue in Geralt-style bathtub

Three months after the release of Resident Evil Village and many fans are still not ready to settle down with Lady Dimitrescu. One of those fans is also a talented artist in figurine creation, so he decided to take the big vampire for a bloodbath, in a bathtub, Geralt style.

The result was so neat that Capcom must be kicking itself for not having thought of it before – because it could be worth a lot of money. Instead, the artist, who shows his creations on his Lotoso channel on YouTube, released a video showing the entire process of creating the statuette.

In addition to the quality of the sculpture’s creation and the bloody effect in the bathtub, a good lighting job elevates the work even more depending on certain angles, which is also worth checking out.

Lady Dimitrescu is one of the first bosses in Resident Evil Village, Capcom’s latest release in one of its most successful series. The game made its debut on May 7, 2021, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The title had its criticisms, mainly because of the performance on the PC, but overall it was acclaimed by the public and critics alike. Furthermore, its success cannot be denied when we look at the number of copies sold, which already exceeds 4 million.