As a mining company, Cosan will explore a new industry without deviating from the original strategy – Money Times

The creation of a joint venture with Grupo Paulo Brito, controller of Aura Minerals (AURA33), for exploration of iron ore marks an important step for the cosan (CSAN3). Despite the lack of details, the move was welcomed by analysts, who are optimistic about the company’s positive track record of capital allocation and shareholder returns.

More than that, it is possible to see three key pillars of Cosan’s business in this transaction, according to the Itaú BBA: the quality of assets; the combination of long and short capacities; and an experienced administration.

Cosan announced on Monday that will make, through its Atlantic Participações fund structure, contributions with its own resources and, eventually, from third parties in new businesses.

In addition to creating a new mining company, the company said it will present a binding proposal for the acquisition of 100% of TUP São Luís, a port terminal located in the capital of Maranhão, for R$720 million.

The offer for the port was sent to São Luís Port Company, owned by the Chinese CCCC, and to minority shareholders who add a 49% stake in the terminal, the company said.

From the joint venture, Atlântico will hold 37% of the total capital and shared control of the new company – that is, 50% of the companys common shares after the port and cash contribution.

The joint venture will be an integrated company of mining and logistics. In addition to the TUP São Luís port, the company will have rights to explore assets in three mineral projects located in Pará, with significant potential for iron ore reserves, to be transported through the port.

Itaú BBA highlighted that TUP São Luís has a highly strategic value, given its direct access to the Estrada de Ferro Carajás (EFC) railroad.

“It is worth remembering that logistics is an essential component of a mining project”, highlighted analyst André Hachem, who has an outperform recommendation and a fair price of R$30 for Cosan’s shares. “In addition Valley (VALLEY3) recently renewed the railroad concession, including new competitive clauses related to the right of access – we estimate a cost of R$18.64/ton (or US$3.40/ton) related to the access tariff for the 900 km extension from Carajás to São Luís”.

Another point mentioned by Itaú BBA is that the terminal will likely have a guaranteed contract that will not only support the project’s viability, but will also be decisive in obtaining financing for the project, a problem that the former owners had to deal with.

With Grupo Paulo Brito as a partner, Juarez Saliba de Avelar, ex-Vale and CSN (CSNA3), as CEO, and the former CEO of course (RAIL3) Julio Fontana as advisor and senior consultant, the joint venture, although it is not possible to calculate the upside potential of the deal, would not be destructive to the value.

THE Investments Guide has a similar positioning to Bank of America.

“The group has expertise in the logistics segment, which is essential for the transportation of the commodity, and has a partner that already has a consolidated performance in the mining segment. We see Brazil very well positioned for iron ore operations, especially in Pará, where Vale is already active. We see a positive market for the coming years with the expansion of growth in China and expansion of steel production”, commented analyst Luis Sales.

Juarez Saliba de Avelar said on Tuesday that the joint venture should start producing in Pará in 2025 with a capacity of 10 million tons of iron ore per year, to be gradually expanded.

According to the executive, the objective of the new company will be to supply the iron ore market with a higher value-added product, with an iron content above 67%.