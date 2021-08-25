Assassin’s Creed Odyssey running in 8K with ray tracing will impress you

A reshade mod was also applied to make the graphics even more realistic

YouTuber and channel modder Digital Dreams shared this last Tuesday (24) a video shown as a gameplay of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey running on 8K with mod to add reshade and ray tracing In real time. The result gives an even greater air of realism to the game and makes the beautiful Greek landscape even more impressive.

The modder responsible for being able to do this has already appeared a few times here on Adrenaline for being able to run The Legend of Zelda: Brath of the Wild and Horizon Zero Dawn in 8K, also with raytracing and reshade mods. To be able to do this, he used his system which has a robust ASUS TUF RTX 3090 it is a Ryzen 9 3900X Besides 32GB of RAM in 3200 MHz.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey was released in 2018 and already had realistic graphics with a good quality, but youtuber still applied a mod to add real-time ray tracing lighting effects, which makes shadows and reflections more realistic and already improves. the overall quality of the game. But beyond that, he also reshaded and ran the game at the highest quality possible.

We received an 8K TV model from Samsung at the Adrenaline and Mundo Connected offices, the NEO QLES QN800A and we’ve already posted a video showing what the 8K gaming experience is like on this model with the help of technologies like Nvidia’s DLSS and AMD’s FSR. As we talked about in the video, the RTX 3090 is not exactly a gaming card and she can hold the 8K in part because of her large VRAM capacity, however, today the 4K resolution is already great for games.



Unfortunately, as 8K resolution screens are still very expensive and few people are able (or willing) to purchase them, you probably won’t be able to watch this video in its native resolution, but even so it’s already possible to notice how the reshade works and raytracing is awesome.

Via: WCcftech Source: Digital Dreams