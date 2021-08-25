Association says PMs will follow Army in case of “institutional breakdown”

Hours after governors discussed the role of the military police in the demonstrations scheduled for September 7, the National Association of State Military Personnel of Brazil (Amebrasil) released a statement in which it says that the Military Police will follow the Army in the case of “internal defense or institutional rupture ( state of siege or defense)”.

The communiqué was issued this Monday night (23/8), by the president of Amebrasil, colonel of the DF Military Police (PMDF) Marcos Antônio Nunes de Oliveira.

In the note, the association wrote that the military police are responsible for “security and public order, as per the Federal Constitution’s command in article 144”.

“Apart from these missions they are still assigned, in the field of internal defense or in the event of institutional rupture (state of siege or defense), to compose the national mobilization effort to defend the homeland, guarantee constitutional powers and guarantee the law and the order. In these cases, the military police will automatically be summoned by the federal ground force to act in this context as an auxiliary and reserve force for the Army,” he said.

According to the organization, “the military police cannot be used in a dysfunctional way by any governor, as they are State institutions, not government institutions.”

“Our institutional bond in the defense of the motherland with the Brazilian land force (Army) is indissoluble and is not subject to the referendum of any governor, political party or any other ideology other than the protection of the motherland, security and sovereignty”, he pointed out .

governors

Amebrasil’s statement was released on the same day that governors discussed the role of military police across the country in demonstrations scheduled for September 7th. The Governors Forum stated that it will do everything possible for corporations to “act within the limits of the Constitution”.

The discussion took place after the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), removed the active colonel Aleksander Lacerda from the São Paulo Military Police.

The measure took place because the colonel published, on social networks, a video in which he summoned police officers from São Paulo to the demonstration on September 7, in support of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).