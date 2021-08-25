Athetico-PR vs Santos: date, time and channel for this match in the Copa do Brasil | How and where to watch LIVE and ON LINE on TV | LIVE football

For the first game of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup, Athetic-PR and Holys face off at 19:00 (GMT), this Wednesday (25), at Arena da Baixada. The match will be broadcast by SportTV and Premiere.

The Hurricane will have an important embezzlement for this match, having already played in the Copa do Brasil for Cruzeiro, he will not be able to play this Wednesday. The likely lineup of Antônio Olibeira should be: Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Richard, Christian and Terans; Nikão, Carlos Eduardo and Renato Kayzer.

Atlhetico-PR on the field for the Brazilian Championship. (Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF)



Fernando Diniz will have several embezzlements, Marinho, Kaiky, Sandry and Jobson, Camacho, John and Kevin Malthus. And the likely escalation of the fish should be: João Paulo, Madson, Luiz Felipe, Wagner Palha and Felipe Jonatan; Ivonei, Jean Mota and Carlos Sánches; Marcos Guilherme; Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

Santos in the field for Brasileirão. (Photo: Renato Padilha/AGIF)



Athletico-PR x Santos: how and where to watch LIVE on TV:

For the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Athetico-PR and Santos will face off at 19:00 (GMT), this Wednesday (25), at Arena da Baixada. The match will be broadcast by SportTV and Premiere.

Location of Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba.