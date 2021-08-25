Athletico-PR x Santos: where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration – 08/24/2021

Athetico-PR and Santos face off tomorrow (25), at 7 pm (GMT), at Arena da Baixada, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Coach Fernando Diniz has important absences, like Kaiky, Camacho and Marinho. António Oliveira will be discharged from Bissoli, but two new features: reinforcements Lucas Fasson and Pedro Rocha will be available.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on Premiere and SportTV. UOL Scoreboard will follow everything in real time.

Lineups.

ATHLETICO-PR: Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Richard, Christian and Terans; Nikão, Carlos Eduardo and Renato Kayzer. Technician: António Oliveira.

SAINTS: João Paulo, Madson, Luiz Felipe, Wagner Palha and Felipe Jonatan; Ivonei, Jean Mota and Carlos Sánches; Marcos Guilherme; Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement

ATHLETICO-PR: Bissoli (played in the Copa do Brasil for Cruzeiro)

SAINTS: Marinho (thigh bruise), Kaiky (thigh injury), Sandry and Jobson (physical reconditioning), Camacho (has played in the Copa do Brasil for Corinthians), John and Kevin Malthus (recovery after knee surgery)

Arbitration

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (RJ)

Assistants: Eduardo Goncalves da Cruz (MS) and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (RJ)